KUBE 104.9 - Tacoma's Hip Hop
KUBE 104.9 - Tacoma's Hip Hop

On-Air Now

WATCH: Man Catches A Beating! "You Took From My Kids"

Jhene Aiko Denies Cheating On Ex-Husband With Big Sean

Carpool Ticket Surprise

Keke Palmer Planning To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz

Authorities Find $20 MIL Stashed Under A Mattress In Apartment Complex

Donald Trump Confirms, "We Will Build The Wall"

Bruno Mars Added To Grammy Awards Lineup

Where Is Jennifer Lopez? Drake Has Dinner With Porn Star

Dash Cam Captures Terrifying Moment Train Rams Through A FedEx Truck

Keke Palmer Is Taking Legal Action Against Trey Songz

Kelly Rowland Takes Hostage Shot at Melania Trump (VIDEO)

McDonald's Will Be Giving Away Bottles Of Their Famous Big Mac Sauce

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel